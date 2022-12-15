Melbourne’s Access4 acquires Perth’s Novum Networks

Melbourne-based unified communication (UC) software vendor Access4 has acquired its Perth-based competitor Novum Networks.

The two companies were both providers of the Cisco BroadWorks cloud calling and collaboration platform. The acquisition will result in the consolidation of Novum’s network and platform into Access4’s voice and UC environment, headlined by its internally developed OSS/BSS platform, SASBOSS.

Access4 managing director Tim Jackson said, “There are natural synergies between the businesses and a great culture fit.”

“We believe we are better together and with Novum’s presence on the west coast and our growing presence on the east coast and New Zealand, this is a great outcome for the MSP community.”

Novum Networks managing director Nigel Keswick said the acquisition would result in the rapid growth of the combined entity.

“We compete directly with Access4 and have done so for a number of years. Their approach to growing the business and investing in their own IP with SASBOSS was a different model and one we didn’t embark on,” Keswick said.

“We saw the benefits in combining the entities and bringing the unique skill sets of both businesses together to ensure we continue to be the leaders in voice and unified communications for the channel in ANZ.”

Founded in 2014, Novum has grown to service the communication services provider (CSP) and MSP markets in Australia and has approximately 50 partners. Access4 was launched in 2016 and has 400 ANZ partners. The acquisition of Novum Networks will result in the company having more than 80 employees around the country.

“We are both long term BroadWorks providers and although we have recently expanded our product portfolio, Access4 has a significantly larger SaaS catalogue for our partners to utilise and broaden their customers’ recurring revenue spend,” Keswick said.

Earlier this year in June, Novum announced its ‘Fast Track Program’ for its white label and channel partners, offering discounted licenses for its Cisco’s Broadworks.

In October 2021, Access4 launched a partner program called “Advantage” aiming to provide managed services providers with more incentives for their voice and collaboration tools. Earlier this year in April, Access4 added call analytics to its software as a service platform SASBOSS.

“With both businesses focusing on a channel only model, we believe we can integrate the businesses with relative ease to recognise a stronger and larger footprint in the region,” Jackson said. “At the same time, with growing demand for voice and UC services in small to medium businesses across ANZ, the MSP channel is actively seeking quality and affordable solutions to increase its recurring revenue.”

Access4 is looking for future acquisitions with complimentary businesses, with Jackson commenting, “We have an active mandate to acquire channel focused businesses with similar synergies that can leverage our significant investment in SASBOSS and our growing reputation as a channel first business that invests heavily in the success of our partners.”