By on
Melbourne's Advent One expands NSW, Queensland presence
Advent One leadership team, including COO Graeme Clark and CEO Jon Ossip from left.

Melbourne-based managed service provider Advent One is investing more into New South Wales, the ACT and Queensland.

Leading the expansion is chief operating officer Graeme Clark, with new hires to bolster capacity for existing and new clients.

The investment comes after securing two major wins in the region, with a disaster recovery deployment for a NSW government department and a SAP HANA deployment for a “major” manufacturer.

Speaking on the contract wins, Clark said, “the past year has shown that our offerings make a difference to the business of our long-standing, and newly acquired, customers in Melbourne and Sydney, but also new customers all over the country.”

“I am really excited to take this opportunity with confidence in the strength of our value proposition, having doubled our revenue in the Northern Region as part of 50 percent growth in our national business last year.”

Chief executive Jon Ossip said the expansion allows Advent One to continue providing employment for Australians across the country as the company looks to its next 20 years.

“As we focus on growing our presence in the northern region, working closely with our partners is a key element of our strategy,” Ossip said.

“We have made significant investments in our partners' capabilities, and similarly [they’ve also invested] in us. We are very proud of the partnerships we maintain and have developed a reputation for being fiercely loyal to our partners. They’ve come to rely on us as a safe pair of hands for delivering complex projects.”

