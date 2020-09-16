Melbourne's Aspire Technology deploys CommsChoice SD-WAN to recycled plastic manufacturer Replas

By on
Melbourne's Aspire Technology deploys CommsChoice SD-WAN to recycled plastic manufacturer Replas

Melbourne-based Aspire Technology Group has been tapped to deploy Commschoice’s SD-WAN to recycled plastic manufacturer Replas.

Aspire replaced Replas’ multiprotocol label switching (MPLS)-based dedicated IP managed solution being used at the company’s three distributed sites across Victoria.

Also based in Melbourne, Replas uses machinery and robotics to manufacture a range of products from recycled plastic, including bollards, decking, fencing, fitness trails and furniture.

Glenn Phelps of Aspire said Replas had issues with the MPLS service, resulting in a lot of downtime and poor quality of service, which impacted productivity and network performance.

“PABX failures were really affecting Replas’ staff’s ability to perform their job and the company’s expectations on service delivery was very low,” Phelps said.

“Fixes and changes would take forever, and most would require a tech to show up onsite to make modifications. It was really impacting their business and their ability to deliver the excellent customer service experience that Replas pride themselves on.”

Aspire presented Replas with alternatives, including a dedicated fibre network with a 4G failover solution, but eventually landed on an SD-WAN solution from Australian provider CommsChoice.

“Though fibre is traditionally the premium solution, we faced potential networking and IP addressing issues that were basically insurmountable,” Phelps said.

“Because the CommsChoice SD-WAN allows multiple internet links to transit a single static IP address, it made our decision to go with CommsChoice an easy one.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
aspire technology commschoice glenn phelps sdwan services

Most Read Articles

HPE beats Dell in server market-share battle in 2020

HPE beats Dell in server market-share battle in 2020
Michael Dell: &#8216;We are not selling VMware&#8217;

Michael Dell: ‘We are not selling VMware’
Former AWS channel chief launches new monday.com consultancy

Former AWS channel chief launches new monday.com consultancy
Vocus, Optus partner on wholesale mobile offering

Vocus, Optus partner on wholesale mobile offering
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Hardware at heart
Hardware at heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?