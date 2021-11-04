Melbourne's Asta Solutions takes Swimming Australia to AWS

Melbourne-based managed services provider Asta Solutions has secured a deal to migrate Swimming Australia’s digital network to Amazon Web Services.

Swimming Australia is the peak governing body for competitive swimming in the country, supporting some 100,000 members nationally across 1,100 clubs, including athletes, coaches, officials and more.

AWS was also the organisation’s sponsor and partner since 2019, while also being its “preferred innovation, cloud and data analytics provider”.

The multi-year contract covers strategy, lift and shift migration services and ongoing maintenance and support.

“We’re excited about the approach Swimming Australia is taking with our Infrastructure and digital components, with the support of Asta,” Swimming Australia general manager of technology Michael Ciavarella said.

“We have had strategic plans in place to drive better capability in supporting our swimming community and this partnership increases our ability to deliver on this.

“Our commitment to a cloud-based infrastructure allows for continual innovation, flexibility with scaling for larger events and more efficient value creation. We see this as a differentiator in attracting the best tech talent to our organisation as we continue to transform.

“We’re looking forward to a long-standing and successful relationship with Asta.”

Asta had worked with other Australian sporting organisations, including Baseball Australia, Baseball Victoria, Commonwealth Games, Western United Football Club, the Melbourne Boomers and Softball Australia.

Swimming Australia previously had an on-premises system in place that was due to be replaced, and Asta was chosen to lead the migration to AWS through a competitive tender process.

Some of the improvements of moving to AWS included secure data access, virtual private networks, file servers, among others.

Asta chief executive Bill Angelidis said, “Asta understands how to design and support the digital infrastructure needs, specific for sporting organisations. You have to think about how these systems integrate best for the athletes, events, administration and of course communications to members and supporters.”

“Knowing how best to optimise these systems ensures they not only operate smoothly but have a strong foundation to keep innovating from and providing better services to their own stakeholders.”