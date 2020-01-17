Melbourne's Basis Networks snags contract wins after two ISO accreditations

Networking and security consultant Basis Networks managed to win a number of major contracts as it completed two accreditations with the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO).

The company achieved ISO9001 Quality Systems and ISO27001 Information Security Management accreditations following a process that lasted more than a year.

Basis Networks co-founder and managing director Tom Allan told CRN the company scored wins with “a major Australian health organisation”, a local government council and a “major energy provider”. He declined to reveal the customer names for security reasons.

The contract for the health organisation was “a large security uplift project”, with the deal costing $1 million for hardware and $500,000 for services over a 12-month period.



Allan did not go into much detail on the local council's project, but said the ISO9001 certification was crucial in landing the contract.

The energy provider meanwhile sought Basis for a security transformation project with a total value of $1.25 billion for hardware and services for a six-month long engagement.

In a prepared statement, Allan said achieving the certifications was a large undertaking in its own right.

“Ensuring the scope of these accreditations cover our entire business operations, and not just one aspect of what we do, is pretty unique for an IT services provider in Australia,” Allan said.

ISO9001 addresses quality management and provides guidance and tools to ensure a company’s products and services consistently meet customer requirements, while also improving the quality consistently.

ISO27001 meanwhile provides requirements for an information security management system (ISMS), which is a systematic approach to managing sensitive company information so it remains secure.

Basis Networks CTO Jakub Szkandera said, “ISO accreditation is the worldwide quality benchmark for a reason.”

“We wanted our customers to have complete confidence when working with us that their data and IP are protected and that projects are managed and completed in accordance with the highest quality standards to match our highly sought-after technical expertise in this space.“