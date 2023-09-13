Melbourne's Blue Connections IT and NTT Australia win Aruba APJ Partner of the Year 2023 Awards

Melbourne MSP Blue Connections IT and NTT Australia have won Aruba APJ Partner of the Year 2023 Awards.

Blue Connections IT was named Aruba APJ marketing partner of the year, while NTT Australia took out the APJ as-a-service partner of the year award.

It’s the second partner award for Blue Connections IT in the last month. Blue Connections won the Environment, Social and Governance 2023 ANZ Award by Dell Technologies in August 2023.

In May 2023, Blue Connections IT announced it had achieved carbon neutral certification, certified by Climate Active.

A total of 14 winners from across Asia Pacific and Japan region were announced by Aruba APJ Channel & Services Sales Leader Tony Smith.

Smith acknowledged the vendor’s entire partner network. “While there can only be a few winners every year, I’d also like to recognise our large community of partners who continue to set a gold standard across the APJ region,” he stated.

The 2023 Aruba APJ Partner Award winners are: