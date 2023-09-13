Melbourne's Blue Connections IT and NTT Australia win Aruba APJ Partner of the Year 2023 Awards

By on
Melbourne's Blue Connections IT and NTT Australia win Aruba APJ Partner of the Year 2023 Awards

Melbourne MSP Blue Connections IT and NTT Australia have won Aruba APJ Partner of the Year 2023 Awards.

Blue Connections IT was named Aruba APJ marketing partner of the year, while NTT Australia took out the APJ as-a-service partner of the year award.

It’s the second partner award for Blue Connections IT in the last month. Blue Connections won the Environment, Social and Governance 2023 ANZ Award by Dell Technologies in August 2023.

In May 2023, Blue Connections IT announced it had achieved carbon neutral certification, certified by Climate Active.

A total of 14 winners from across Asia Pacific and Japan region were announced by Aruba APJ Channel & Services Sales Leader Tony Smith.

Smith acknowledged the vendor’s entire partner network. “While there can only be a few winners every year, I’d also like to recognise our large community of partners who continue to set a gold standard across the APJ region,” he stated.

The 2023 Aruba APJ Partner Award winners are:

  • Edge solution partner of the year: NEC Asia Pacific Pte Ltd – Singapore
  • Distributor champion of the year: Ingram Micro Hong Kong – Hong Kong
  • SD-WAN partner of the year: Skylark Information – India
  • SD-WAN distributor of the year: Techknowlogic Consultants India Private Limited – India
  • DCN partner of the year: Kinmax Technology – Taiwan
  • As-a-service partner of the year: NTT Australia – Australia
  • SMB distributor of the year: Ingram Micro India – India
  • SMB partner of the year: iForte Solusi Infotek – Indonesia
  • Marketing partner of the year: Blue Connections IT – Australia
  • Hospitality partner of the year: EMINET – APJ Regional
  • Global service provider of the year: NTT – APJ Regional
  • Managed service provider of the year: Singapore Telecommunications – APJ Regional
  • Partner of the year: Beijing Microshield Technology – China
  • Distributor of the year: Dongkuk Systems – Korea

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
aruba apj partner awards aruba apj partner of the year blue connections it networking ntt australia

Partner Content

AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Telstra confirms talks to acquire Versent

Telstra confirms talks to acquire Versent
Atturra to acquire Cirrus Networks for $49m

Atturra to acquire Cirrus Networks for $49m
State of Security 2023

State of Security 2023
Microsoft cloud breach findings raise "many more questions": security vendor

Microsoft cloud breach findings raise "many more questions": security vendor

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?