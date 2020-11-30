Melbourne's blueAPACHE invests $6m in network infrastructure refresh

Melbourne-headquartered IT services provider blueAPACHE has invested $6 million to refresh its core network infrastructure.

The refresh involves Cisco routers and other network technology through a multi-phase process to bolster the company’s managed services offering for mid-to-large size enterprise customers.

blueAPACHE picked Cisco’s ASR 9000 Series high performance aggregation services routers to “turbocharge” the company’s network refresh, to serve demanding edge markets and support the applications required to power blueAPACHE’s global customer 4G and 5G service requirements.

blueAPACHE managing director Chris Marshall said, “Our core network infrastructure refresh raises the bar for automated, scalable and secure networks.

“By partnering with Cisco, we’re delivering a solution that allows us to automate service provisioning, accelerating the time to value for our customers. Indeed, the speed at which we can onboard last-mile, inter data-centre connectivity services and aggregation services will now increase exponentially.”

The new infrastructure will also enable blueAPACHE to solidify its mid-market offering for multi-site and SD-WAN requirements and provide a lower total cost of ownership through data centre partners.

Cisco ANZ boss Ken Boal said, “Cisco is excited to work with blueAPACHE to provide the latest networking technology as they embark on their national network refresh project.”

“Cisco’s innovation in software and systems designs, enables automation to create scalable and secure networks at a speed. This will support the capacity increase that underpins blueAPACHE core offerings and managed services.”