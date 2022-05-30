Melbourne's blueAPACHE scores contract extension with non-profit Brotherhood of St Laurence

Melbourne-headquartered IT services provider blueAPACHE has extended its cloud migration partnership with non-government welfare organisation Brotherhood of St Laurence for three more years.

The managed service provider said the contract also covered network management, infrastructure management, end-user communications, IT security, information management and asset lifecycle management.

Brotherhood of St Laurence ICT senior manager Jason Atkinson said IT and telecommunications infrastructure were critical to supporting the organisation’s projects and 1,400 employees. 

“blueAPACHE has helped us to build a resilient and scalable IT infrastructure that will support our activities in the years ahead and reduce operational risk.”

‘This new agreement means we can continue to work with a trusted organisation that truly understands our operations."

Atkinson said he expected blueAPACHE to have fully migrated the organisation to the cloud by the end of 2022. 

blueAPACHE said it would also continue to commission a national wide-area network (WAN) solution and manage the organisation's VoIP telephony system.

The company added it would also extend the use of Microsoft Teams to become a complete unified communications platform across the organisation, improve the charity’s security and data management capabilities and partner with HPE to facilitate a hardware repurposing program to reduce equipment costs and e-waste. 

“We are shifting from being focused on hardware and software to an IT services model," said Atkinson. 

“This helps us to reduce our costs while also ensuring we have access to the very best tools and applications that are available.”

blueAPACHE boss Chris Marshall said the company welcomed the opportunity to continue the working relationship with Brotherhood of St Laurence for a further three years.

“It is fantastic to have the chance to support an organisation that is delivering so much for Australians in need.

“We look forward to achieving even more and further strengthening our business relationship."

Brotherhood of St Laurence acting director of finance, strategy and operations Rodney Weston said he welcomed the knowledge, guidance and support that blueAPACHE would continue to deliver under the new managed service agreement.

“Over the years, blueAPACHE has developed a deep understanding of our operations and goals as an organisation.” 

“Together we can continue to deliver our programs and services with even greater impact.”

