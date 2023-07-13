Melbourne's Centorrino achieves HPE Aruba gold status

By on
Melbourne's Centorrino achieves HPE Aruba gold status

Melbourne-based managed services provider Centorrino Technologies (CT) has become a gold-level solutions partner with HPE Aruba Networking.

The MSP achieved the gold partnership status for its consistent “technical and sales excellence with Aruba solutions.”

This included network management and operations, data centre and edge switching, and technical ability to design, deliver and support Aruba solutions at an advanced level.

According to CT, it has had a strong relationship with HPE Aruba Networking for almost two decades, spanning across a wide array of industry sectors.

CT also announced that it ended the 2023 financial year with 41% organic growth, despite economic challenges over the last year.

“As a long-term Aruba Partner, we are thrilled to have grown to this level of partnership,” Centorrino Technologies chief executive Adam Centorrino said.

“Becoming a Gold partner is really a testament to the dedication, knowledge and expertise of teams right across our business and in particular, our technical experts."

"All of which we do to continuously provide the highest level of technical and IT support to our growing number of customers.”

CT scored the Rising Star Partner of Year award at HPE’s 2021 partner awards, due to a 30 per cent year on year growth in education, government and corporate.

