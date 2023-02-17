Melbourne's Chrome Consulting to resell EncompaaS SaaS solution

Melbourne-based IT services provider Chrome Consulting have partnered with Sydney intelligence governance software company EncompaaS to deliver a solution that efficiently analyses and manages unstructured content and electronic documentation.

EncompaaS is a cloud platform that uses machine learning to identify, analyse and categorise unstructured data throughout an organisation’s network, providing insights into and across content and ensuring it is stored and secured in a compliant manner.

Hosted on Microsoft Azure, EncompaaS integrates with both Microsoft 365 and on-premises data repositories such as Micro Focus Content Manager, SAP and file shares.

The solution leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning, automating regulatory and business governance obligations.

Chrome Consulting chief executive officer Mark Frear said, “We are thrilled to join forces with EncompaaS to bring their intelligent information governance solution to our customers.”

“This partnership is a natural fit for our company, and we believe it will better serve our SAP customers through their RISE and digital transformation journey, helping them quickly identify risks within their vast content stores, and help automate the actions to address.”

EncompaaS chief executive officer Jesse Todd said, “EncompaaS has a reputation for helping organisations leverage the value of content to make better decisions and deliver better services.”

“By partnering with Chrome Consulting, we can now offer our platform to an even wider audience, and we are confident that it will help organisations using SAP gain a better understanding of risk, and get ahead of the information governance curve.”

In October 2021, Sydney MSP Informotion provided EncompaaS’ governance solution to the Victorian Government. In December 2021, Informotion delivered EncompaaS’ solution to Bendigo and Adelaide Bank.