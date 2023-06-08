Melbourne's CompNow achieves Apple education status

Melbourne-based IT provider CompNow has achieved Apple Authorised Education Specialist (AAES) status.

This accreditation recognises Compnow’s ability to provide a comprehensive range of Apple products and services tailored to the needs of educators, parents and students.

As an AAES, Compnow can now offer educational institutions access to Apple products including the deployment and management of Mac and iPad, apps, services, and professional learning options and training.

“Achieving Apple Authorised Education Specialist accreditation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing educational institutions with the most advanced and transformative technology solutions available,” Compnow chief executive Adam Blacklock said.

In order to achieve the AAES status, Compnow said its entire team has “undergone rigorous training and certification processes to ensure they possess the knowledge, skills and building blocks required to provide tailored support and guidance to educational institutions.”

In addition to delivering Apple technology solutions, Compnow also offers services such as installation, integration, ongoing support, and professional development programmes for educators.

These services aim to provide educators with the necessary skills to leverage Apple products effectively.

In 2020, Compnow was tapped by Queensland-based Glasshouse Christian College (GCC) to upgrade its networking infrastructure to Extreme Networks.