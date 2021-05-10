Melbourne's Crash Technology acquires ITLX

Melbourne-based Crash Technology has acquired fellow managed services provider ITLX for an undisclosed sum.

The deal was announced by Crash via its social media channels, calling it a new era for the company, and also welcomed the ITLX team to the fold.

“Crash Technology are excited to announce we have joined forces with ITLX,” Crash managing director Dean Attard posted on LinkedIn.

“Both Melbourne based MSPs have been servicing customers for over 20 years and are looking forward to the beginning of a new era.”

Based in Keilor Park, Melbourne, ITLX offers managed services, cloud, virtualisation, backup and disaster recovery, domain names and web hosting, among others. Some of its vendor partners include Apple, HP, Cisco, Microsoft, VMware and more.

Attard said both companies “possess the same passion and drive” to provide IT solutions to align with their customers’ business goals and structure.

Speaking on ITLX, Crash’s Facebook announcement read, “They share our same values, objectives and goals, with a team of highly trained ICT professionals specialising in Microsoft and emerging cloud technologies.”

“Together Crash Technology and ITLX possess the same passion and drive to provide the best of breed industry leading IT solutions to align with our customers business goals and structure.“

Crash Technology, based in Gladstone Park, Melbourne, specialises in IT outsourcing, remote and onsite support, virtualisation, networking, cloud services, office setup and relocations, among others.

