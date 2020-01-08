Melbourne's Datamavic signs on as VOSS Solutions partner

Unified communications vendor VOSS Solutions has announced that Melbourne-based Datamavic has signed as its newest channel partner in Australia.

Datamavic works with organisations of varying sizes, including voice and network consulting services for medium to large-sized organisations; hardware supply and managed services for small businesses; and also resells cloud-based telephony solutions, NBN and fibre optics.

The new partnership will see VOSS’s UC management tools paired with Datamavic’s consultancy expertise in automation, including the integration of VOSS tools into IT systems like ITSMs and CRMs, as well as optimising orchestration workflow.

Datamavic said VOSS was a suitable partner as it had a local presence in the ANZ market; a multi-portal strategy to accommodate both IT experts and non-techie admins; offers advanced business analytics capabilities; and had quality product offerings with a strong focus on its roadmap.

"When you couple the deep understanding that Datamavic has of the SME market, with the unrivalled market leadership of the VOSS UC management product portfolio, you have a winning formula for Australia and New Zealand,” Datamavic managing director Abhijit Bhowmick said.

“I very much look forward to introducing VOSS advanced automation to organizations in this region to reduce operational costs, simplify UC provisioning and management, help decision makers make better decisions, and reduce MAC (Moves, Adds, Changes) turnaround time."

VOSS vice president - business development Christopher May said Datamavic is “well respected” for its expertise in voice communications platforms. “This is a very exciting partnership that will enable many organizations to grow and be more profitable, as a result of having a much more agile and dynamic communications platform,” he said.