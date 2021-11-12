Melbourne's Encoo launches partner portal for internet, MPLS and SD-WAN solutions

Melbourne-based Encoo Communications has launched a partner portal for resellers to be able to build telco solutions for customers.

Called Encoo Connect, the portal allows resellers to perform a service qualification across a number of upstream providers through an end-to-end self-service interface.

The portal will initially include internet services from Telstra, TPG, Vocus, NBN and other local providers, as well as MPLS networks and SD-WAN solutions. Connect will also include cloud and data centre connectivity, phone systems and more at a later date.

“Connect gives our partners the ability to build tailored solutions from single Internet services to MPLS networks and SD-WAN solutions all with a few clicks of a button,” Encoo director Ash Watt said.

“Being carrier agnostic, we search all carriers giving them peace of mind knowing what services are available as well as providing pricing on the spot.”

Watt added partners will be able to configure and manage their full suite of complex telco services across multiple sites at any time and with less complexity. “From a simple routing change to speed upgrades (subject to upstream carrier availability) this can all be done by our partners at a time that suits,” he said.

Channel partners are also able to view on Connect the current status of services, like performance (utilisation, latency and jitter), availability and real time and historical monitoring.

End user MPLS and SD-WAN networks can also be customised to allow them to pair carriage services across multiple upstream providers with hardware to provide customer-specific solutions.

“We see Encoo Connect as being a game changer for channel partners,” Watt said. “Giving our partners the ability to quote services from multiple carriers and build solutions at the touch of a button. This enables our partners to focus on creating amazing customer experiences.”

Founded in 2012, Encoo began as a voice services provider before building an MPLS network, and later adding in more offerings like soft switching and hosted telephony.