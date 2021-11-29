Melbourne's FibrePath to launch dark fibre network at year's end

Melbourne-based dark fibre telco FibrePath has announced that stage one of its Melbourne network build will be open to customers at the start of 2022.

The company said an 18km stretch of the network, a link between data centre hubs in the Melbourne suburbs Port Melbourne and Derrimut, will be ready for service by the end of 2021, with the rest of the network to open in January.

FibrePath’s stage one of its Melbourne build is a 40 kilometre dark fibre network linking up data centres across the city, including AirTrunk, Equinix, Digital Reality, Interactive and NextDC, along with multiple NBN points of interconnect (POIs).

“We will deliver what will be the shortest and most direct fibre link between Port Melbourne DC hub and the Derrimut DC hub,” FibrePath chief executive Corey Bakker said.

“The link between Port Melbourne and Derrimut DC hubs in Melbourne is well under 20km which will give our customers the shortest possible link”

“Because we design, construct and operate all our own fibre network this allows us to be strategic with our routes, which means we can be the most direct path.”

Bakker added that the paths were built specifically for customers that require low latency links, to allow them to transport more data quicker and spend less on transmission equipment at each end.

As we also own all of our network, we can provide this service at a very competitive cost to the customer,” he said.

Upon launch of the link in January, FibrePath said it plans to start stage two of its network expansion, aiming to provide “full physical diversity” between the Port Melbourne and Derrimut hubs.

“We have completed the design and feasibility to expand our network to another 50km,” Bakker added. “This will allow us to offer direct and redundant paths to all the major data centres in Melbourne.”