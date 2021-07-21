Melbourne's Global Storage scores at NetApp's APAC partner awards

Melbourne-based managed services provider Global Solutions has been awarded by storage vendor NetApp with an Asia-Pacific partner award.

The company took home the solution innovation partner award for backup-as-a-service at the NetApp APAC Partner Excellence Awards, alongside three other winners for their respective categories.

Global Solutions was honoured for driving new workloads for new and existing customers, specifically for backup-as-a-service. The other winners were South Korea’s SoftFusion for AI, Indonesia’s PT. Mastersystem Infotama for FlexPod and India’s Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic for Data Protection Alliance.

Speaking to CRN, Global Solutions sales and marketing director Gavin Hoffman said the award was in recognition of the company’s work with major utilities providers in Melbourne, specifically with NetApp data delivery and protection services.

“Global Storage is thrilled to have won the Solution Innovation Award, especially as we’re the only Australian partner recognised in the APAC awards,” Hoffman said.

“This reinforces our strong relationship with NetApp following our New Partner of the Year award in 2019.

“[Our customers’] recent uplift in technology has shortened recovery times while improving ransomware protection whilst enabling our clients to realise efficiencies across their data protection spend.”

Hoffman also added that Global Storage had consistently delivered revenue growth over the past year, as well as net new logos to NetApp through their services.

The partner awards were held virtually to recognise partners that have “demonstrated outstanding commitment” toward customer success and revenue growth. NetApp also touted its recently updated NetApp Unified Partner Program as a key driver for the winners.

“We are especially proud to acknowledge our partners’ successes in helping our customers navigate the most challenging period we have ever seen,” NetApp APAC vice president of channel and alliances Wendy Koh said.

“Our partners are critical to the growth and success of our business across the region. Through our Unified Partner Program, we are committed to a long-term investment strategy, so that our strategic partners have profitable growth opportunities to continue doing what they do best – helping customers derive the most value from their data to achieve exceptional business outcomes.”