Melbourne's Inecom develops SAP Business One integration for ezyCollect

Melbourne-based SAP partner Inecom has helped integrate SAP’s Business One enterprise resource planning (ERP) to payment collection service ezyCollect.

Sydney-based ezyCollect specialises in automating accounts receivable monitoring and management with integrations with various accounting and ERP software. Some integrations include MYOB, Xero, NetSuite and more.

As an implementation partner of both SAP and ezyCollect, Inecom spearheaded the integration process, where it is currently in the testing phase and due to release in July 2020.

Inecom director Simon Bishop said he is looking forward to offering the integrated product to the company’s clients.

“Having implemented SAP Business One for over 15 years, and also rolled out ezyCollect for many clients, it makes perfect sense for these two proven platforms to come together,” he said.

“We’ve seen exceptional results from ezyCollect. Almost immediately our clients shorten their payment cycles which generates real cash into their businesses. It’s a significant new feature that any client with overdue invoices should take a good look at. We can’t wait to bring this opportunity to our SAP Business One clients.”

EzyCollect partner business development manager Graham Bowers said the results of the system “speak for themselves”.

“Let’s say you have $1 million worth of 30-day invoices in the market, but half those become overdue up to 60 days, then pretty soon you become the ‘bank’ to your customers to the tune of $1.5 million in cash — cash that could otherwise be crucial for investments or working capital,” he said.

“The majority of our customers see at least an 11-day reduction in late payments as soon as they switch on ezyCollect. Not only is this a significant and instant cash flow improvement, they spend less time chasing money.”

SAP head of SAP Business One for ANZ said, “SAP was delighted to assist Inecom and ezyCollect with this project as we know that our end users are demanding advanced cash flow and debt management capability. With this now in place, all SAP Business One partners can better assist their customers to run more resilient businesses.”