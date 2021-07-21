Melbourne's Intelli-Systems tapped to launch Schneider Electric's micro data centre-as-a-service in Australia

Melbourne-based UPS reseller and critical infrastructure solutions provider Intelli-Systems has launched Schneider Electric’s micro data centre-as-a-service in Australia.

Developed specifically for the NSW Aboriginal Land Council, the offering provides micro data centres to customers without the need to own, operate or maintain power, cooling and integrated IT server racking systems. Intelli-Systems was tapped as delivery partner.

Apart from the full suite of digitally enabled micro data centres, the offering also includes management and support services from Schneider but does not include any IT equipment.

Micro data centre-as-a-service was co-developed and implemented by Schneider and Intelli-Systems as part of a four year contract with the agency.

“Our collaboration with Schneider Electric has enabled the customer to transition away from the ownership and management of these micro data centres, accessing their integrated IT supporting infrastructure purely on an as-a-service basis,” Intelli-Systems director Glen Montgomery said.

“We have worked with Schneider Electric since the inception of our business and are very proud to be key partners in delivering EcoStruxure Outcomes – Secure Power as a Service for our customer. This solution solves issues experienced from infrastructure ownership, eliminating any unexpected costs and disruption to their critical IT, networking and telephony applications.

“Whether it is aspects of the solution lifecycle or their ability to easily flex up or down capacity, peace of mind is key to the customer.”

The NSW Aboriginal Land Council oversees some 120 local Aboriginal land councils across the state, handling the compliance regulation and financial stewardship of the state’s land council network.

The Schneider and Intelli-Systems solution was brought in to simplify NSW Aboriginal Land Council’s operations, improve capital utilisation and free up internal resources.

NSW Aboriginal Land Council systems procurement manager Hany Tayel said, “Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Outcomes micro data centre as a service solution is a perfect fit for our organisation and we are very excited to work with Intelli-Systems and Schneider to deliver this turn-key project. This model helps the NSW Aboriginal Land Council to continue focusing on protecting the interests of its members and ensuring a better future for Aboriginal people.

“We can double down our efforts to pursue cultural, social and economic improvements for Aboriginal people in NSW while they manage the micro data centre solution on our behalf as experts in their field. The ability to pay only for what is consumed while being agile with capacity provisioning is critical for our organisation as we transition away from owning and servicing this type of critical infrastructure.”

Tayel added that CapEx requests and the unpredictability around costs or lifecycle servicing requirements are no longer a worry for the agency, and its customer success manager would be the key enabler to consult on the organisation’s future critical infrastructure roadmap.

“As a non-profit organisation, efficient allocation of our capital is critically important as our key remit is the sustainable growth in the economic base for Aboriginal communities via land acquisition, commercial enterprise and community benefit schemes,” he said.

“As custodians of the land, our organisation is also cognisant of the environmental factors behind the sustainable acquisition, use, reuse or disposal of this infrastructure. Schneider Electric’s solution greatly exceeds our expectations in this regard.”