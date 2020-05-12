Melbourne's IT Networks launches IT health test kit for SMBs

Melbourne-based managed services provider IT Networks has launched a service to help small and medium businesses measure their IT health.

The service is a free questionnaire that generates a detailed report based on their answers, based on insights from IT Networks’ extensive experience of supporting IT systems in sectors like health and finance.

IT Networks chief executive Jim Kay said the decision to launch the offering comes after years of observations of problems that businesses run into due to the lack of understanding of how IT can be an asset to a business, but its development was recently ramped up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, every business runs on IT. With the exponential growth of business complexity, with more interconnected technologies and apps, and more devices, IT health has become synonymous with Business health,” Kay said.

“We work with leading heart and respiratory surgeons, as well as financial services. They need to be able to completely rely on their IT, to save lives and to protect people’s livelihoods.

“While we can help our clients, we wanted to create stronger IT health awareness among SMEs in general. We are an SME ourselves and we appreciate the need to have a fit and healthy business.”