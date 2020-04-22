Melbourne's Jasco Consulting appoints second CEO

Melbourne-based Microsoft partner Jasco Consulting has promoted general manager Sue Vander as co-CEO alongside current CEO founder Jason McClintock.

Vander will focus on the company’s commercial, financial and operational aspects, while McClintock will focus on technology, innovation and business development.

McClintock said he was proud to work alongside someone with such great leadership skills and that he was excited to see where this strengthened leadership would take the company.

“Although this has been in planning for some time, with the current economic and social climate, now more than ever, it is essential to show strong leadership - which makes this timing perfect.”

Vander joined Jasco in 2012 as business manager, later moving into operations and finance before rising to the general manager role in 2016.

Prior to that, she worked in the oil and gas sector, specifically at BP and Shell, in a range of senior finance, accounting, analyst and managerial roles.

Vander said, “With the fast pace of change in the current social and economic environment it is important for the business to have a clear understanding of its value proposition, and where it will add to our customers.”

“Times like this require great leadership at every level, and the team at Jasco is in a strong position to help see our customers through this uncertain time.”

Vander added that her new role will allow her to focus on Jasco’s direction and growth and “provide great outcomes” for its customers.