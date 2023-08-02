Melbourne's Kapish wins $220k govt SaaS contract

Platinum OpenText partner Kapish in Melbourne has been awarded a contract by the National Anti-Corruption Commission, worth just under $220,000 for for three years.

Under the contract, Kapish is to provide a secure Content Manager Cloud platform, an electronic document and records management system (EDRMS) that stores and manages protected-level information in the secure cloud as a fully managed service.

“Kapish is excited to sign a 3-year contract with the National Anti-Corruption Commission and has worked with them to ensure their required solution was deployed, secure and live to meet the Commission’s tight timeframes," the company's head of sales, Stewart Hollingdrake, said.

The company, part of Citadel Group which was acquired by Pacific Equity Partners in 2020, said this was the fourth significant deployment of secure cloud solutions for prominent legal commissions.

Prior to the NACC, Kapish deployed a records management system for the Yoorrook Justice Commission, the Royal Commission into the Management of Police Informants, and the Royal Commission into the Victorian Mental Health System.

In 2022, Kapish was awarded a $4 million contract with the Australian Capital Territory government, for an information management system.