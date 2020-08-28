Melbourne's Kumolus sells to US-based CloudBolt

Melbourne-based cloud management software company Kumolus has sold to a US cloud software company, CloudBolt.

“CloudBolt continues to extend its leadership position with this acquisition by providing enterprises with the most innovative cost management, security, and governance capabilities for AWS and Azure,“ Kumolus co-founder and CEO Josh McGrath in a statement released by the new ownership.

“Kumolus’ and CloudBolt’s market-leading automation, orchestration, and provisioning capabilities create a powerful combination to help our joint customers and prospects worldwide better meet their hybrid cloud needs.”

Kumolus co-founder and CTO Michael Salleo said the team has worked exceptionally hard over the past few years to bring a "leading SaaS-based cloud management platform to market, achieve AWS technical competency".

“We’re excited to join forces with CloudBolt and accelerate delivery of our solutions to customers globally.”

While there’s overlap in the two companies’ product lines, Kumolus will enhance the CloudBolt platform with deeper capabilities around continuous security and cost monitoring, especially for public and hybrid cloud environments, CloudBolt CEO Jeff Kukowski told CRN US.

“We have great capabilities, but there’s a difference in the nature of being able to set up static guardrails and being able to do it on a continuous basis in the public cloud,” Kukowski said.

The companies did not disclose the financials of the deal.

As with CloudBolt's acquisition of SovLabs earlier this year, Insight Partners, the company's private equity backer, played a large role in identifying Kumolus as an acquisition target that could immediately boost CloudBolt’s standing in a rapidly emerging and wide-open market for cloud management platforms.

Kumolus “not only does cost, but deals with a lot of issues you face in going deeper in these public cloud environments,” Kukowski said. That includes single or multi-cloud management and automation, day two operations, security, and compliance.

In addition to those expanded capabilities, Kumolus extends the reach of CloudBolt into the Asia-Pacific market, he said.

Kumolus, which does much of its business through MSPs, works across all major public clouds, and offers unique Amazon Web Services management as a holder of the AWS Competency Program certification.

CloudBolt was particularly attracted to Kumolus’ ability to empower engineering and security teams through visualization tools that display the type and severity of threats posed to machines and services running on the AWS Well-Architected Framework.

Visualization is important, Kukowski said, as “companies using the cloud are doing thousands of changes per day.

“Everybody is trying to save money and it’s not as easy as people think,” he told CRN US.

Kumolus employs almost 50 people in Australia who will bring the total CloudBolt workforce to around 170 once the deal receives regulatory approvals.

“We’re buying the team and technology,” Kukowski told CRN US. “They’re fantastic.”