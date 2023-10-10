Melbourne's Kytec targets WA market with new appointments

Melbourne's Kytec targets WA market with new appointments
Matt Sullivan, Kytec.
Cisco partner Kytec, headquartered in Melbourne, has appointed two key executives in West Australia.

Matt Sullivan joins Kytec as regional director, and Glenn McAtee as business development manager.

Sullivan is a former chief executive and director of ASX-listed Cirrus Networks, which was acquired by Atturra earlier this year.

He has also held executive roles in other organisations in Australia and was the co-founding chief executive of L7 Solutions, which Cirrus acquired in 2015.

McAtee meanwhile has held senior executive roles with Alpha West, L7 Solutions, Data#3 and prior to Kytec, at DXC.

He was the founding chief executive of The Net Effect.

“Matt and Glenn will be building on the success that Kytec has achieved in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane," Kytec chief executive and managing director David Okulicz said.

"The core focus in building the foundation in WA will be centred around cybersecurity, cloud, collaboration, networking and customer experience”, he added.

“Within our market focus as an innovative solutions integrator and managed services provider, Kytec has achieved the "go to" partner status for various leading technology vendors including Cisco, Salesforce and AWS," Okulicz said.

