Melbourne's Lab3 appoints Kerry Purcell as executive director

Melbourne-based cloud technology company Lab3 has appointed Kerry Purcell as board member and as an executive director to drive growth and support key strategic deals.

Purcell who was formerly IBM spinoff Kyndryl's president for Australia and New Zealand, and chairman for Japan.

He is an IBM veteran who has held several senior positions with Big Blue, including as the general manager of global business, Japan, and managing director of Australia and New Zealand between 2015 and 2017.

Lab3 chief executive Chris Cook said Purcell's arrival coincides at a critical time in the technology market, and that he is renowned for leading by example and pitching in in to help teams and clients attack opportunities and overcome challenges.

"Having followed its growth trajectory, I have been impressed by the way LAB3 has attacked convention and been able to pivot quickly to deliver solutions organisations need today," Purcell said.

"With AI and automation, LAB3 has developed clearly defined products complemented by technology services across AI & Data, Cloud, Security, Network and Modern Workplace,” Purcell said.

Lab3 is a 2019 CRN Fast50 winner that started up only two years prior.

It is being tapped to develop neobank Volt's banking-as-a-service platform in collaboration with Microsoft.