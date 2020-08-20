Melbourne's Linktech seeking 1000 used PCs, tablets for disadvantaged school children

Melbourne-based managed IT provider Linktech has teamed up with Victorian charity State Schools’ Relief to hold an appeal for used personal computers and tablets for disadvantaged school children.

The appeal aims to acquire 1000 laptops, desktops and tablets for children across Victoria by the end of September, to help them stay engaged with their education needs.

State Schools’ Relief (SSR) helps government school students from disadvantaged backgrounds by providing them with new uniforms, footwear and educational resources, including learning devices.

Linktech said the appeal came as SSR’s funding has started to run out and is now turning to the community for help.

“The arrival of coronavirus has impacted every aspect of our lives. Education has been one of the hardest-hit areas. The shift towards remote learning has exposed the digital divide amongst families in our community,” Linktech’s announcement read.

“For disadvantaged children, not having access to the internet or adequate devices has made the transition stressful. This is why Linktech Australia has teamed up with State Schools’ Relief to hold a computer appeal for learners at home.”

Linktech also cited the many offices around Victoria filled with unused desktops, screens, laptops and tablets, saying there shouldn’t be a shortage of devices to donate.

“Any device will make a massive difference to these children and young people in need. A desktop or laptop computer can be the difference between attending class or missing out, being able to engage with education or feeling powerless,” the announcement read.

“While flashy iPads and the newest technology is excellent, at the end of the day, kids don’t need the latest gadgets. They need something to help them learn and keep pace with their peers via online learning. For many students, merely being able to continue their education is the biggest win of all.”

Those interested to donate can contact Linktech directly through their website or via email at info@linktechaustralia.com.au.