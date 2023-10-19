Melbourne’s Lucidity Software bought by UK regulatory software company Ideagen

Melbourne-headquartered Lucidity Software has become the third Australian firm to be purchased by UK-based regulatory software company Ideagen.

Lucidity is a cloud-based environmental health, safety and quality management solution that connects on-the-ground workers with management teams.

It enables workers to record hazards, incidents and operational processes in a central location, while providing management real-time dashboards to monitor compliance, accountability and efficiency. 

Customers include Acciona Australia, Downer and Cargill and construction companies Meinhardt Group, Metricon Homes and Built.

The company joins Ideagen CompliSpace and Ideagen OnePlace Solutions, two Australian businesses which became part of Ideagen in 2021 and May 2023 respectively.

The acquisition takes Ideagen's investment into Australian-based software businesses to around $150 million.

“Joining Ideagen means we can realise our growth ambitions faster by leveraging Ideagen's global reach, which opens up additional business possibilities,” Lucidity's CEO James Graham said.

Lucidity is Ideagen’s third health and safety solution acquisition in 12 months, following the purchase of Ideagen DevonWay last month and Ideagen EHS (formerly ProcessMAP) in 2022.

“We will be able to deliver even more value and innovative solutions to our clients as we will have the tools, resources and support to accelerate the development of our product and, importantly, our people too. By combining our strengths, we'll be better equipped to tackle industry challenges, deliver remarkable solutions to our clients, and create lasting impact,” Graham said.

“Australia is a hot bed of good, innovative tech businesses and Lucidity is a great example of this – a class-leading solution offering customers depth of functionality and scalability to meet their EHS and quality needs," Ideagen's CEO Ben Dorks said.

“The addition of Lucidity builds our footprint and increases the support we can offer to regulated industries in that region, and we are looking forward to amplifying that great tech globally.”

Ideagen did not disclose the terms of the Lucidity acquisition.

