Melbourne's More Telecom acquires Powercom Pacific

Melbourne-based NBN reseller and white-label telco More Telecom has acquired Geelong-based telco Powercom Pacific for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition “substantially” increases More’s customer base among small and medium-sized enterprises, while also bolstering its retail business Tangerine Telecom, according to the company.

More will acquire Powercom Pacific brands Powercom, Montimedia and QTelecom and their respective customers, with all staff also joining More.

More Telecom general manager Andrew Branson said the acquisition strengthens the company further as it expands both in customer numbers and product offerings.

“The More business consistently seeks exciting expansion opportunities and with Powercom, we identified a business with complimentary cultural and business models,” Branson said.

“The Powercom customer base consists of long term, loyal, small business owners who want excellent service and we are confident we can deliver on this front.”

The acquisition also comes after More expanded its SME offering, specifically business services More Payments and More Bookkeeping, as well as investing in becoming a full white-label NBN provider.

Based in Melbourne, More Telecom and Tangerine Telecom use the B2B and B2C business models, respectively to deliver NBN broadband through balanced bandwidth loading between the business peak hours during the day and the consumer peak hours during the evening.

Both companies offer NBN broadband, mobile plans and data, while More also offers fixed telephone services for businesses.