Melbourne's Olinqua promotes Jemma Iles to chief executive

Health tech intelligent automation platform provider Olinqua in Melbourne has promoted its chief people officer and executive director Jemma Iles as the company's new chief executive.

Iles joined Olinqua in January this year, and prior to that, was the director and consultant at Lightbox Group for almost two years.

Olinqua said Iles has 20 years of professional experience, responsible for driving collaboration on innovative projects across multiple government and non-government agencies, industry and academic institutions, and has a strong track record for achieve positive change.

At Olinqua, Iles will lead a team of 40 developing technology for hospitals in Australia and abroad, integrating disconnected systems, and drawin on intelligent automation to enable instant action that saves lives.

"Hospitals at home and overseas are struggling with unmanageable increases in demand, and the introduction of intelligent automation will reduce the burden on frontline and operational workers," Iles said.

“We know high demand is negatively affecting every department within hospitals, with accuracy in communication a major casualty,” she added.

“Research has found that 450,000 patients are adversely impacted by failures in communication while in hospital."

"Another study found that communication errors were the lead cause in 14,000 in-hospital deaths in Australian healthcare.



“Bringing together data from across all hospital devices, people and systems can decrease the need for manual entry as well as creating a ‘bigger picture’ of every patient situation.

"Using this accurate evidence, the right decisions and actions can be instantly automated and the human toll of an industry under-pressure, reduced.”

The health tech startup joined Austrade's landing pads initiative in July last year, a program set up by the Turnbull government to help Australian fledgling companies set up shop globally.

In April this year, Olinqua teamed up with FiveP to exchange and invest in integration pathways between core features of their two systems.