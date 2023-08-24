Melbourne's OneStep Group buys security services firm ES2

Melbourne-based ICT services company OneStep Group has acquired Perth-based cybersecurity firm and Microsoft Gold partner ES2 for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition bolsters OneStep’s offering with cybersecurity services, specifically threat prevention, data protection and risk management. Other additions include a strengthened Microsoft practice and a 24/7 security operations centre (SOC).

OneStep said the deal aims to enhance the overall security posture of its customers in supply chain, large retail, trade sales and manufacturing sectors.

“The acquisition of ES2 marks a significant milestone in our growth journey,"OneStep Group chief executive Ben Fothergill said.

This collaboration not only aligns with our vision to provide unrivalled, comprehensive IT solutions but also resonates with our mission to deliver class leading value to our customers and partners,” Fothergill added.

“We are extremely excited about the synergy that ES2 brings to our combined offerings and we look forward to setting new service and capability benchmarks for our customers.”

Apart from additions to its services offering, ES2 also expands OneStep’s service coverage to include Perth.

OneStep Group specialises in mid-market and enterprise IT services solutions, including fixed networks, integrated mobile offerings, unified communications, managed IT services and cloud solutions.