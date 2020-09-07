Melbourne's Peak Insight wins Cisco Bridging Collaboration Challenge

Cisco has given Melbourne-based Cisco connectivity and contact centre solutions vendor Peak Insight the top gong in one of its key innovation competitions for the South Pacific region.

Peak Insight took first prize in the network technology giant’s Bridging Collaboration Challenge for the Australia and New Zealand region after demonstrating how it used company’s Cisco Webex offering to help an aged care client tackle the COVID-19 disruptions.

Peak Insight demonstrated that the aged care provider could use to maintain business continuity during the pandemic by moving its calling, messaging and meetings into the cloud using Cisco’s Webex Teams. It was also able to register existing on-premise Cisco meeting rooms and Telstra SIP services in the cloud to extend their life.

Peak Insight principal consultant Sam Deckert said that consulting work that allowed the company to guide the Aged Care facility through the crisis began late in 2019.

“The Peak team is very proud of our work in aged care, and it is fantastic to be recognised by Cisco with this award. By design, our consulting-led approach meant that we spent a day onsite at a facility in late 2019, and also met with line of business stakeholders to fully understand the business," he said.

“When the disruption caused by COVID-19 occurred in 2020, we were ready to assist with business-aligned solutions that included products from Cisco, Telstra and Peak Amplify."