Melbourne's Pure Security hires Jason Plumridge as security advisory leader for NSW, Qld

Melbourne-based security services provider Pure Security has appointed Jason Plumridge as its managing consultant for security advisory in New South Wales and Queensland.

Pure Security was previously the security division of ASX-listed managed services provider PS&C Ltd, before it was acquired by cybersecurity company Tesserent in 2019 and was renamed to the current name.

Plumridge’s appointment brings in expertise in incident response and governance to Pure Security’s existing security advisory, technical assurance and incident response services.

Pure Security chief executive Kurt Hansen said, “I am delighted to welcome Jason to the team. He is a well-respected and highly regarded cybersecurity advisory practitioner. Jason is eminently qualified and experienced and adds considerable strength to our GRC capability.”

“Jason will be heading up our northern states GRC team to work with our clients to strengthen the management of their risks, regulatory obligations and to manage incident response.”

Plumridge has 26 years of experience in cybersecurity governance, risk and compliance, information technology audit and business continuity management. He recently held advisory roles at EY and Certitude Technology Risk Services

Commenting on his appointment, Plumridge said, “I am excited to be joining an organisation that is at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry. Pure Security’s reputation and capability to help organisations prevent cyber incidents through the implementation of sound governance practices is well established.”

“I look forward to being a part of the team and helping protect clients through these challenging times.”