Melbourne’s Robotic Marketer launches in the US, Asia and NZ

By on
Melbourne&#8217;s Robotic Marketer launches in the US, Asia and NZ

Melbourne-based AI marketing technology software vendor Robotic Marketer has launched its agency licensing program and has signed multi-million dollar deals with companies in the US, Asia, and New Zealand.

Robot Marketer’s platform uses AI, machine learning and data analytics to deliver its marketing strategy solutions.

The company works across channel partnership programs including SAP, Oracle, Mitel and Atlassian globally.

The company’s exclusive licensees will include marketing agencies C-360 in the US, Attain in New Zealand, and Brand Soul in Malaysia.

Robotic Marketer chief executive Mellissah Smith said “these agencies are renowned for their industry expertise, innovative approaches, and commitment to delivering exceptional results."

“We see the US market as the most important to the rollout of Robotic Marketer and seek to capitalise on the need for companies to leverage AI to drive higher ROI.

"C-360 has a long history of embracing MarTech to provide higher performing campaigns for clients.”

"Their advanced AI marketing strategy technology will enable us to take our services to the next level, empowering us to deliver even more effective and data-driven strategies and campaigns for our clients,” chief executive of C-360 Michael DeMos said.

Robotic Marketer has plans to sign up more than 100 agencies over the next six months.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
attain brand soul c360 mellissah smith michael demos robotic marketer software

Partner Content

How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Construction of NEXTDC&#8217;s $1 billion S3 data centre in Sydney is complete

Construction of NEXTDC’s $1 billion S3 data centre in Sydney is complete
"Wide-ranging" Barracuda attacks attributed to China

"Wide-ranging" Barracuda attacks attributed to China
Vocus appoints Keith Masterton as chief of Commander

Vocus appoints Keith Masterton as chief of Commander
Tough PC market, but outlook optimistic at Dicker Data

Tough PC market, but outlook optimistic at Dicker Data

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?