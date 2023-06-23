Melbourne’s Robotic Marketer launches in the US, Asia and NZ

Melbourne-based AI marketing technology software vendor Robotic Marketer has launched its agency licensing program and has signed multi-million dollar deals with companies in the US, Asia, and New Zealand.

Robot Marketer’s platform uses AI, machine learning and data analytics to deliver its marketing strategy solutions.

The company works across channel partnership programs including SAP, Oracle, Mitel and Atlassian globally.

The company’s exclusive licensees will include marketing agencies C-360 in the US, Attain in New Zealand, and Brand Soul in Malaysia.

Robotic Marketer chief executive Mellissah Smith said “these agencies are renowned for their industry expertise, innovative approaches, and commitment to delivering exceptional results."

“We see the US market as the most important to the rollout of Robotic Marketer and seek to capitalise on the need for companies to leverage AI to drive higher ROI.

"C-360 has a long history of embracing MarTech to provide higher performing campaigns for clients.”

"Their advanced AI marketing strategy technology will enable us to take our services to the next level, empowering us to deliver even more effective and data-driven strategies and campaigns for our clients,” chief executive of C-360 Michael DeMos said.

Robotic Marketer has plans to sign up more than 100 agencies over the next six months.