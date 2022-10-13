Melbourne's Seisma Group acquires NZ-headquartered Fronde

Melbourne's Seisma Group acquires NZ-headquartered Fronde

Melbourne-based managed services provider Seisma Group has acquired New Zealand-headquartered Fronde Group for a reported NZ$8.5 million (A$7.6 million), according to local NZ media.

The acquisition aims to boost Seisma’s presence across the Tasman, while also opening opportunities to government, utility and enterprise customers in New Zealand.

Seisma chief executive Robert Hogeland said securing a strategic investment to strengthen its presence in New Zealand was part of Seisma’s growth objective.

"This acquisition will allow our combined group opportunities to be part of a network of IT professionals who can collaborate on projects across expanding geographies and capability offerings,” Hogeland said.

“Fronde's exceptional management team, workforce and core capabilities are highly complementary to Seisma's. They will increase our presence in New Zealand from a group of 14 to more than 100 consultants."

In the company’s announcement, Seisma said Fronde’s modernisation, integration, lifecycle management and digital transformation services integrate “perfectly” with Seisma’s existing professional services. The company added that its 400 staff would also bolster Fronde’s capabilities across strategy, engineering, cloud, Salesforce and delivery services.

Commenting on the acquisition, Fronde chief executive Jason Delamore said: "With 30 years of history in the IT services market, it was important to find the right organisation interested in partnering with or acquiring Fronde.”

“The strategic fit had to be right for our long-standing shareholders and the combined strength and capabilities of both companies needed to create long-term value for our people and our customers. It became quickly apparent that the Seisma + Fronde combination was the best opportunity to realise that value and we are all excited about the acquisition potential."

Founded in 1992 as Synergy, Fronde works with AWS, Google Cloud and Salesforce across its two offices in New Zealand and an Australia-based team.

The company previously had a NetSuite business, which was sold to Australian firm Onlineone in 2020. Onlineone was recently acquired by global advisory and accounting firm PKF through its digital services arm, PKF Digital.

Seisma in 2021 acquired Melbourne-based Salesforce partner Smartapps, adding the company’s enterprise cloud applications and delivery solutions as an additional platform to deliver digital transformation services for enterprises.

