Melbourne's SXiQ acquired by IBM in cloud push

Global tech giant IBM has acquired Melbourne-based cloud integrator SXiQ for an undisclosed sum.

The company will join IBM Consulting’s Hybrid Cloud Services business and bolster its Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure consulting capabilities.

Formerly known as Southern Cross Computer Systems (SCCS), SXiQ specialises in architecture, design, integration and implementation across collaboration, data centre, cyber security, cloud and end-user technologies. SXiQ later spun out part of its business to form a new company bearing the Southern Cross Computer Systems name.

Some of its customers include those in the financial services, consumer products, energy, healthcare and public sectors, as well as the Australian operations of global Fortune 2000 companies.

“Our digital transformation experience and track record of client delivery on leading cloud platforms will send a strong signal affirming our and IBM’s commitment to clients’ successful journey to cloud,” SXiQ managing director John Hanna said.

“Our clients can now take advantage of IBM’s broad capabilities around ERP systems, data and analytics, machine learning and AI, deep platform partnerships and global delivery capabilities, allowing us to broaden the transformational capabilities we can bring to our customers, ensuring they can take their own digital transformation further and deeper.”

IBM said this marks its 20th acquisition globally since Arvind Krishna was named CEO in early 2020, and the tenth IBM Consulting acquisition, as part of a push towards hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence services.

IBM ANZ general manager Katrina Troughton said IBM’s ability to bring together different pieces of technology to solve business and societal challenges was one of the company's strengths.

"The IBM Corporation is constantly seeking to design and discover industry leading technology and talent that best serves the needs of our clients. This includes Australian innovation and expertise. We are thrilled to welcome John and the SXiQ team to IBM, expanding IBM Consulting's hybrid and multi-cloud capabilities.

"The SXiQ acquisition is one of the first since the recent 'spin off' of the Kyndryl business and clearly demonstrates the focus of today's IBM - bringing the value of open Hybrid Cloud and AI to our clients globally."