Melbourne's The Migration Company develops edge computing solution

By on
Melbourne-based cloud migration specialist The Migration Company (TMC) has developed an edge computing solution to bring services from end users and remote regional locations to public cloud or a data centre.

Named LightningFlow, the turnkey solution features technology from Windows Server, Cirrus Data, Riverbed’s WAN optimisation and NetApp storage in a single device on a subscription model.

Through TMC’s partnership with Vocus, LightningFlow supports connectivity through satellite, microwave, fibre and 4G or 5G cellular gateway.

TMC chief executive Roux Visser said LightningFlow was developed with the aim of improving its cloud migration capabilities.

“When we started TMC, we promised the market to deliver 40 percent faster migrations,” Visser told CRN.

“While we were able to achieve it, [the migration] was a very manual process including a lot of configuration and effort to make the process faster.”

“With LighningFlow, it’s plug and play and it’s a product instead of a whole bunch of consulting services.”

Visser said a spinoff company is set to launch “very soon” and is currently holding the first round of its fundraising, aiming to raise between $20 to $100 million as the raising closes at the end of this year.

“We’ll be going global straight away and will be using funding to open sales offices in key regions around the world and on research and development to continue developing LightningFlow,” Visser said.

edge computing lightningflow roux visser servers & storage the migration company

