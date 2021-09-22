Melbourne's Thomas Peer brings digital certificate, lifecycle management vendor Sectigo to ANZ

Digital certificates and lifecycle management solutions vendor Sectigo has tapped Melbourne-based IT services and management consulting firm Thomas Peer as its preferred partner for Australia and New Zealand.

The partnership marks Sectigo’s arrival into the ANZ market with Thomas Peer also as its first service provider partner in the region.

Thomas Peer will resell Sectigo’s digital identity and automated certificate management solution Sectigo Certificate Manager, targeted to customers that require compliance needs for privacy and security laws across ANZ.

“We at Thomas Peer are extremely excited about being selected as a preferred partner and bringing Sectigo’s digital identity solutions to the Australia and New Zealand region,” Thomas Peer sales manager Andreas Nikolakopoulos said.

“As laws developed in Europe in recent years, I saw the benefits that even the largest enterprises gained by leveraging Sectigo’s advanced web identity management solution. Now, as similar laws become reality in the ANZ region, we will be able to manage all the authentication for organizations with sprawling IT infrastructure and significant use of IoT, easing the administrative load on internal IT teams.”

Sectigo Certificate Manager is an automated public key infrastructure (PKI) management platform that allows customers to manage digital identities and keys of every device, user and application across an enterprise.

“We are excited to name Thomas Peer our preferred partner to offer its clients a digital identity and PKI management solution,” Sectigo chief technology officer Jason Soroko said.

“This new alliance will help us to expand the Sectigo brand into the ANZ region and help keep enterprises secure and compliant as new laws emerge.”