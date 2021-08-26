Mia Distribution adds call centre software vendor ContactCenter4All

Dutch software vendor ContactCenter4All has appointed Mia Distribution as its exclusive distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

ContactCenter4All specialises in call centre software built on top of Microsoft software, including Skype for Business, Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft Teams.

The appointment focuses on the Microsoft Teams offering, CC4Teams, with Mia investing in local infrastructure to host the solution in ANZ, and leveraging infrastructure in other regions to offer partners global scale.

Mia said the infrastructure in Australia has been fully laid down with the help of ContactCenter4All, and the first few customers have gone live on the platform from 25 August.

CC4Teams adds features and additional functionality to Teams to turn it into a contact centre solution, including cold and warm transfer, call recording, IVR, operator attendant, historical and real-time reporting, wallboards, home workers and more. The software is available as an as-a-service offering, and users can communicate through telephone, web chat, socials, email or WhatsApp.

“Partnering with MIA Distribution in Australia has been a seamless and exciting venture for our business,” ContactCenter4All global sales and marketing lead and chief customer officer Anne-Meine Gramsma said.

“Their professional approach to UC technology and their command of the channel has given us the confidence to run exclusively with our technology in their region.”

Mia Distribution managing director Brad Milne said CC4Teams is a global leader in Microsoft Teams contact centre and that the vendor shares the same values and synergies with Mia, which should benefit resellers.

“Our commitment to invest in CC4Teams locally shows our partners how serious we are in meeting their unified communication requirements across a host of solutions that the market is seeing increased demand for,” Milne said.

