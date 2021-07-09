Mia Distribution adds UC insights software vendor Code Software

By on
UK-based unified communications software vendor Code Software has appointed Mia Distribution as its newest Australian distributor.

Code Software specialises in UC insights with features including advanced analytics, reporting, wallboards and voice recording solutions.

The company’s Clobba product suite integrates with Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business, Cisco, Avaya and Mitel to deliver business intelligence.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Mia Distribution. They are recognised as one of the fastest growing UC distributors in the ANZ market and their specialist skills in distribution are a perfect fit for our product portfolio,” Code Software director Kieran Mullins said.

“Their distribution channel opens our reach within the Australian market to a customer base and size we haven’t been able to access previously. We look forward to working with their channel teams and partners.”

Mia Distribution managing director Matt Milne said employee and software accountability has never been more important in today’s ever changing working environment.

“Code Software allows us to offer our partner base and their customers insights into their businesses in a way previously not easily available. Code Software’s suite of products fits our growing strategy of annuity-based distribution and adds to the ever growing suite of software vendors utilising Mia Distribution specialist services,” Milne said.

“Combined with our tier one hardware vendors the insights we gain from this software are game-changing to our partner base.”

