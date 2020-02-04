Mia Distribution earns master distributor status with Jabra

Mia Distribution has forged a new distribution deal with enterprise UC vendor Jabra.

The distie has worked with Jabra for the past three years, albeit in a limited capacity without access to the full product portfolio or reseller base. Under the new arrangement, Mia is now a Jabra Master Distributor, with direct access to all Jabra resellers and the full portfolio of contact centre and UC products.

Mia said in a press release it would look to capitalise on the high demand for enterprise audio products with Jabra’s range of premium headsets and wireless speakers for commercial and enterprise customers.

“Having a global leader in headsets such as Jabra as part of our product portfolio will ensure we can offer the best solutions for our partners and continue our aggressive push in the ANZ market,” said Mia managing director Brad Milne.

“We believe our channel are primed to see the benefits of Jabra solutions as the needs of the workforce and the growth of UC becomes more apparent”.

Jabra’s ANZ managing director David Piggott claimed Mia’s aggressive growth helped the vendor secure the top spot for UC headset sales in the Australian market.

“Mia’s investment and success in cloud platforms for both UC and Contact Centre represents a true opportunity for partners to capitalise on this major market transition. Jabra are very excited to further strengthen an already successful relationship with Mia Distribution.”

Jabra’s local presence was recently rejuvenated when the company updated its partner program in December 2019. The refresh saw Jabra formalise its deal registration procedures and promise to interact more with its partners.