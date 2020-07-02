Mia Distribution launches specialist UC business

Mia Distribution has launched a new business unit specialising in voice enablement for its reseller partners.

Called Channel UC, the business unit aims to enable Mia’s reseller partners to become unified communications (UC) service providers, providing them with resources and professional services.

Resources provided to partners include UC-as-a-service platforms, carrier interconnect for SIP trunking, opex models for hardware procurement, and access to a white labelled billing platform to manage end-user billing.

Channel UC partnered with UC vendors Eclipse UC (powered by France-based Centile Telecom applications and Zoom) and RingCentral, and also launched Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service.

The business unit also invested in local infrastructure and has leveraged off Mia’s tier 1 carrier relationships for carrier SIP trunk interconnects.

Mia sales director Matt Milne said, “We seek to take away the complexity of investing and managing back end infrastructure on behalf of resellers whilst supporting them and ensuring they have some of the most competitive UC solutions in a fast changing telco environment.”

“Our Channel UC model creates an unparalleled value proposition for Mia Distribution resellers. We are adapting to the changes in the market and ensuring we can support our resellers ability to create alternative revenue streams.

“Our Channel UC model is growing 40 percent month on month which gives an indication for the speed at which the demand for UC is growing in the Australian channel.”