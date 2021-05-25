Mia Distribution signs Ribbon Communications

Communications software, IP voice and optical networking solutions vendor Ribbon Communications has appointed Mia Distribution as its new distributor.

US-based Ribbon specialises in IP-based real time communications security and software solutions and products for fixed broadband, mobile and other service providers as well as large enterprises.

Mia said signing Ribbon would help accelerate its channel partners’ journey to cloud calling and full UC adoption.

“With our recent partnership we are able to offer our service provider partners critical core voice infrastructure requirements and with Ribbon’s new offering in Ribbon Connect, we are able to offer virtualised UC and Microsoft Teams direct routing licensing on a per consumption model,” Mia’s announcement read.

“Meaning our wider channel and system integrators no longer have to invest in their own infrastructure, they can leverage off a global leader in IP voice and cloud networking solutions with Ribbon Communication.”

Mia will offer one-stop UC offerings wrapped around Ribbon’s product stack, including hardware end-points, CTS for Teams direct routing, contact centre solutions and analytics.

The distributor will also host training days and partner webinars around Ribbon’s product offerings, as well as provide access to pre-sales engagement and product training through

Ribbon’s Partner Portal.

“We are very proud to put our name alongside Ribbon Communications and look forward to educating and enabling our partner community to make the most of their product line up to ensure their go-to-market offerings are at the forefront of their end-user’s enterprise and UC requirements,” the company added.