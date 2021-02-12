Mia Distribution unveils UC hardware as a service offering

The Mia Distribution team

Mia distribution has launched a new hardware as a service program for its unified communications (UC) products.

Mia said its resellers and end users can avoid an upfront payment for UC hardware and pay by the month. Partners can opt for customers to lease to own or rent devices.

“With the changes to the modern workforce with the onset of COVID, we are looking for ways to assist our resellers and their end user customers to consume the collaboration and unified communication devices without having to put up front capital expenditure constraints on their business,” ths company said in a statement.

Eligible vendors include Jabra, Yealink, CommBox and EnGenius. Mia said the program also included a number of its unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact centre solutions running on open standards or Microsoft Teams.

MIa sales director Matt Milne told CRN that all video conferencing and room solutions would come with extended warranty included in the contract.

For headsets and other peripherals, Milne said extended warranty terms would be based on vendor policy or individual agreements.

Partners will automatically apply for extended warranty on devices and have this included in the contract free of charge or have the option to add extended warranty at additional cost.

Members of the program have a dedicated team of MIa channel managers and presales support. Marketing support is also available through the program.

The distributor also said it had taken steps to speed up the approval process as it said speed to market was important for the success of the program.

The release comes just over six months after Mia Distribution launched a new business unit specialising in voice enablement. Named Channel UC, the unit was designed to enable resellers to become unified communications (UC) service providers, providing them with resources and professional services.

