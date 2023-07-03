Michael Davies lands top job at Macquarie Govt

Macquarie Government has appointed Michael Davies to be the head of its federal government division, the provder announced.

In this role, Davies will be responsible for conducting business with Commonwealth agencies, as well as focusing on expanding the team, with the company now recruiting for a number of roles to help build out capabilities and enhance offerings.

He returns to the company after a two-year break working as the chief executive of health software company Global Health Limited, a position he held from 2021 to 2022.

Prior to this, he worked for over eight years at Macquarie Telecom Group, now Macquarie Technology Group, as head of revenue for four years from 2017 to 2021, but also as chief operating officer, head of sales and head of commercial operations.

“At a time when the nation is facing continuing and increasing cyber-attacks, Macquarie Government has transitioned from gateway provider to incorporate a much broader cyber capability,” Davies said.

Before Macquarie Telecom Group, Davies worked for Optus as the director of sales in Victoria, as well as the general manager national planning and development.

He also worked for Telstra for almost nine years, where he was the regional general manager of sales for TCW South, among several other roles.

“Michael’s credentials speak for themselves and his proven experience as a leader will play a vital role as Macquarie Government looks to further expand on the ways in which we support Federal and State Government customers," Macquarie Government managing director Aidan Tudehope said.

In April, Macquarie Government welcomed the Albanese Government’s Defence Strategic Review (DSR) believing it highlighted the importance of cyber security to Government and Defence capabilities.