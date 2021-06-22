Michael Dell buys stake in NBA's San Antonio Spurs

With Dell Technologies coming off a record-breaking financial year, Texas native and CEO Michael Dell is investing millions to become a strategic partner for the San Antonio Spurs after buying a 10 percent stake in the NBA team.

Dell is joining the Spurs’ investor group officially as a “strategic partner,” as the billionaire and IT legend continues to spread his investor wings. Dell, along with Sixth Street investment firm, will buy a combined 30 percent stake in the Spurs, according to multiple reports, with Michael Dell owning 10 percent.

The deal values the NBA franchise team at US$1.8 billion, according to CNBC, meaning Michael Dell would have spent roughly US$180 million to gain his 10 percent stake in the San Antonio Spurs.

Michael Dell is currently ranked No. 30 on Forbes top billionaires list with a net worth of nearly US$51 billion.

“I am excited to join Peter Holt and Sixth Street, and the entire San Antonio Spurs community, as a partner in this extraordinary franchise,” said Dell’s founder and CEO Michael Dell in a statement. “As a Texan and as someone who appreciates how unique a culture of excellence is – in sports or in any organization – I have tremendous respect for the record the Spurs have established in San Antonio over many years. It is our goal to serve as true stewards of the franchise going forward.”

Outside of leading Dell Technologies as CEO, chairman and founder, Michael Dell has several capital, charity and investment firms including the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.

Most recently, Michael Dell launched a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which has major M&A implications for the vast technology and media industry. MSD Acquisition is a newly formed blank check company with the purpose of creating value for top-notch private companies by taking them into the public market that is seeking to rise upwards of $575 million via IPO.

Michael Dell also has MSD Partners, which manages US$15 billion in assets, according to the company. The firm was formed in 2009 by the principals of MSD Capital – created in 1998 to exclusively mange the capital of Michael Dell and his family -- to enable a select group of investors to invest in strategies that were developed by MSD Capital.

In terms of private equity, MSD has deployed over US$1.6 billion in capital since 2016, investing on everything from Transaction Network Services and Ring Container Technologies to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

In terms of Michael Dell’s new role at the San Antonio Spurs, the Holt family — the largest shareholder of the Spurs — said it’s welcoming Dell with open arms.

“Today is an exciting moment in San Antonio Spurs history as we welcome Sixth Street and Michael Dell to our investment group,” said Corinna Holt Richter, who represents the family on the organization’s board of managers. “We believe these two new partners, who share our commitment to culture, excellence and community, will help advance the franchise forward.”

Dell Technologies is coming off a record-breaking fiscal year 2021, which ran from Feb. 2020 to Feb. 2021.

The COVID-19 global pandemic created a surge in Dell’s Client Solutions Group – which includes desktop PCs, Chromebooks and notebooks – that reached an all-time high of US$48.4 billion in fiscal year 2020. Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group – which includes storage, servers and hyperconverged infrastructure – generated US$32.6 billion in fiscal year 2020 despite the global pandemic.

In Dell’s recent first quarter 2022, the company generated record first-quarter revenue of $24.5 billion, up 12 percent year over year.

