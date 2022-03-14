Michael Dell commits US$15 Million for Ukraine

Dell Technologies CEO and founder Michael Dell is committing US$15 million, via his Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, to support Ukrainian families in dire need of help from Russia’s invasion as the news from Ukraine is “growing grimmer by the day.”

“Susan and I are committing US$15M to support families in Ukraine. We firmly stand with the people of Ukraine and everyone who has generously offered support during this humanitarian crisis,” said Michael Dell on Twitter today. “We pray for safety and peace for Ukraine and the world.”

In a statement posted on the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation website today, Dell said the news from Ukraine “is grim – and growing grimmer by the day.”

“It’s unconscionable to witness the humanitarian crisis unfolding and the desperate circumstances facing children and families,” wrote Dell. “We have seen families in Ukraine go through unimaginable difficulties—including the loss of basic resources and medical care and having to flee their homes for safety with children and women being separated from the rest of the family. We feel an urgency to step in and help support the organizations on the ground that are providing relief for families.”

Dell’s charitable, non-profit private foundation is committing US$15 million to support organizations on the ground in Ukraine by funding organizations who are providing medical needs for families and resettlement support.

Michael Dell highlighted several organizations focused on both medical needs for families and resettlement support for refugees seeking to leave Ukraine. These organizations include: Flexport.org; International Medical Corps; JDC; Jewish Agency for Israel; Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders; Samaritan’s Purse; Save the Children.

The longtime technology guru and billionaire told CRN this week he is devasted by the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and focused on supporting Dell employees in the region.

“It’s a great tragedy and very disappointing to see a humanitarian disaster,” said Michael Dell. “Obviously, we’re focused on how we can help and support the team members that we have in the region that are directly impacted.”

Dell is a significant worldwide technology player, being the global market share leader in servers, storage and hyperconverged infrastructure as well as a top PC provider.

Last week, Dell suspended all product sales in Russia, joining the growing number of large technology companies deciding to halt business with Russia, which recently launched an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

This article originally appeared at crn.com