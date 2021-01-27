Michael Dell: Tech should be ‘an equalizer’

The COVID-19 pandemic has made technology inequities “increasingly apparent” in America, which is putting many people at a disadvantage, said Dell Technologies Chairman and CEO Michael Dell.

“The pandemic has made inequities in our technology infrastructure increasingly apparent, leaving those in rural and low-income areas struggling to work and learn effectively from home, putting disadvantaged people at an even greater disadvantage,” said Dell in a recent LinkedIn post. “Technology should be an equalizer, not another source of division.”

Dell, who ranked No. 18 on Forbes’ 2020 wealthiest Americans list with a net worth of over $35 billion, said his company is looking to close the “digital divide” through technology innovation and investments in emerging markets. “Specifically, by investing in using the rollout of 5G wireless to close the digital divide, we can transform the way we teach and learn, providing more access to health care, education, job and skills training, civic engagement and government services,” Dell said.

Ed Palmer, chief operating officer at Winslow Technology Group, said Dell Technologies and its massive channel partner community are well positioned to tackle this “digital divide.”

“With a focus on technology innovation, including core infrastructure, endpoint security and future 5G capabilities, Dell is well positioned to help address the digital divide,” said Palmer, whose Boston-based company is a Dell Titanium partner and 2020 CRN Triple Crown award winner. “We appreciate Michael’s leadership and direction on this important topic.”

Palmer added that Dell’s vast channel partner base will help drive “the inclusion and adoption of technology in rural and low-income areas” in 2021 and beyond.

The infrastructure giant has helped countless organizations stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic by enabling work from home and remote learning initiatives across the globe via products like Dell servers and PCs as well as services.

Michael Dell said technology enabled the world to adapt to the “new normal” around how people live and work amid the global pandemic and subsequent lockdowns and business restrictions.

“In the process we broadened the aperture for inclusion and opportunity. Now is the time to accelerate our progress, and invest in the future we want to have,” Dell said. “As the new administration prepares for the next four years, I look forward to working with all concerned parties on our long-term digital transformation strategy.”

Dell said with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris now leading the nation, he sees a renewed focus on global alliances.

“As a global organization born in America, we appreciate a renewed focus on strengthening relationships with our global allies and alliances. We see an opportunity to work with the country’s leadership to help solve critical priorities that impact both the U.S. and the world including pandemic response, creating international standards and protecting the environment,” Dell said.

This article originally appeared at crn.com