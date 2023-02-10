Michael Sentonas scores top job at CrowdStrike

By on
Michael Sentonas scores top job at CrowdStrike
Michael Sentonas, Crowdstrike

Security vendor CrowdStrike has named Australian Michael Sentonas as president, responsible for the company's product and marketing functions.

Sentonas has been with CrowdStrike for almost seven years, spending the last three before his promotion as the security vendor's chief technology officer.

He is a security industry veteran with stints at Intel Security (formerly McAfee) and Network Associates and educated at Edith Cowan University, earning a Computer Science bachelor's degree.

Sentonas will report George Kurtz who co-founded CrowdStrike.

Kurtz called Sentonas "a one-of-a-kind leader maniacally focused on execution" and lauded the Australian's technical acumen and market mastery.

CrowdStrike has been involved in several high profile IT forensics cases, including the recent ransomware attack that took out email service for tens of thousands of Rackspace customers late last year.

The security vendor is led in the Asia-Pacific and Japan region by Geoff Swaine, who was appointed in January this year.

In the APJ region, CrowdStrike said it has put on 55 per cent more customers year on year, and grown headcount 57 per cent to over 950 employees.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
© CRN New Zealand
Tags:
crowdstrike michael sentonas security

Partner Content

How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

Citrix launches simplified partner program

Citrix launches simplified partner program
Peter Marrs is Dell's new APJ president

Peter Marrs is Dell's new APJ president
Why Dicker Data is making sustainability a "major focus"

Why Dicker Data is making sustainability a "major focus"
A deep dive into Dell&#8217;s 2023 partner program refresh

A deep dive into Dell’s 2023 partner program refresh

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?