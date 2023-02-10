Michael Sentonas scores top job at CrowdStrike

Security vendor CrowdStrike has named Australian Michael Sentonas as president, responsible for the company's product and marketing functions.

Sentonas has been with CrowdStrike for almost seven years, spending the last three before his promotion as the security vendor's chief technology officer.

He is a security industry veteran with stints at Intel Security (formerly McAfee) and Network Associates and educated at Edith Cowan University, earning a Computer Science bachelor's degree.

Sentonas will report George Kurtz who co-founded CrowdStrike.

Kurtz called Sentonas "a one-of-a-kind leader maniacally focused on execution" and lauded the Australian's technical acumen and market mastery.

CrowdStrike has been involved in several high profile IT forensics cases, including the recent ransomware attack that took out email service for tens of thousands of Rackspace customers late last year.

The security vendor is led in the Asia-Pacific and Japan region by Geoff Swaine, who was appointed in January this year.

In the APJ region, CrowdStrike said it has put on 55 per cent more customers year on year, and grown headcount 57 per cent to over 950 employees.