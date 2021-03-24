Micro Focus making ‘significant investment’ in local channel

Micro Focus has announced that it is making a significant investment in the channel for its application modernisation and connectivity (AMC) portfolio aiming for “dramatic improvement in the region.”

A spokesperson told CRN that it is a locally funded initiative targeted at mainframe modernisation and migration to cloud to address a need for sales, marketing, and skills.

They said the company has funded three headcounts within partner organisations to drive business development, and the investment also includes co-funding of marketing events and campaigns and the development of “fast start” assets to productise common effort on migrations.

“With the continuing year-on-year growth of Micro Focus’ AMC portfolio coupled with the rapid increase in demand, Micro Focus has made the decision to invest heavily in the channel, funding resources at multiple partners in Australia and New Zealand. This investment will help partners scale rapidly and serve the latent demand in the market,” ANZ sales director Brent Butchard said.

In addition to this investment in its current partners, Micro Focus is open to developing relationships with partners that have unique skills, domain, or industry knowledge that would improve its reach within the industry.

“The SI community has long been supporting clients with mainframe applications. With the rapid growth in demand, it made sense to help partners build in-country capacity as quickly as possible by funding resources to deliver the focus they require and demonstrate we are on this journey together. The program has received co-investment from partners and is already seeing success,” APJ head of alliances Davinder Sachdeva said.

He adds that its approach to the region “includes the breadth of skills available to the market and speed of cloud delivery, honouring its commitment to assist organisations with their modernisation journeys.”

Micro Focus aims to help businesses modernise while capitalising on their existing technology, “striking a balance between business operations and innovations.”